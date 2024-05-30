What Is Adam Levine’s Net Worth? Exploring Maroon 5 Star’s Wealth And Fortune

The Maroon 5 artist has won many hearts worldwide. Gaining global prominence through his band, Adam Levine’s net worth just kept on getting stronger. The musician who is also a father, started releasing his solo tracks as well.

This venture that he took a step towards also gained him much commercial success. He has been known to release tracks that have become chartbusters, additionally, a number of his songs have even been included in movies.

The Maroon 5 lead singer also was a mentor on the reality TV show called The Voice. Not only that, but the winners of seasons 1, 5, and 9 of the stated series were from his team, which totally shows how great his training skills are.

Without further delay, let's get to know how much is Adam Levine net worth.

Adam Levine’s net worth

The talented American singer has charmed his fans with his incredible skills and mesmerizing voice. Not only is he recognized for his singing abilities, but he also excels in songwriting.

As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Adam Levine's net worth is $160 million. While being globally known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, the artist has even been one of the judges of The Voice.

The album by Maroon 5, Songs About Jane helped the band and Levine rise to fame. Although the artist has been a member of Maroon 5 and has ventured into his solo career, Levine is even known to have collaborated with various artists from the music industry.

Early music career of Adam Levine

When Maroon 5’s lead singer went to Brentwood School, he met his Maroon 5 bandmates. These were Jesse Carmichael and Mickey Madden.

Soon the three along with their friend Ryan Dusick went on to form a group called Kara's Flowers. This was in February 1994, when the Lost Star singer looked after vocal as well as guitar duties for the band.

Soon the group performed at Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood. While performing at a Malibu beach party, the band then met Tommy Allen a producer, who along with his partner let the band record an album consisting of 11 tracks.

The band signed with Reprise Records and Kara's Flowers released their first album in 1997 called The Fourth World. This was the same year when they made a guest appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210.

However, as the album didn't perform well, the record decided to drop them, which eventually led to the disbandment of Kara’s Flowers.

Journey with Maroon 5

After Kara’s Flowers got disbanded, Adam Levine and his friend Carmichael shifted to New York and studied at Five Towns College. After some time Kara's Flowers planned to get back. This time they included a fifth member while renaming their project to Maroon 5.

This is where the journey of Adam Levine's net worth began. While the band was getting back, the lead singer from Maroon 5 was working on a CBS television show Judging Amy. He was the writer's assistant, who wrote several poems and songs about an ex-girlfriend, Jane.

These poems were then used for Maroon 5 and eventually, the band released their first album Songs About Jane. The 2002 released album went on to become a triple platinum project.

It sold 10 million copies, two years after its release. If you are wondering how did Adam Levine’s net worth became this grand, it was all because of this particular release. The album led Maroon 5 to win a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2005.

Similarly, a year later the band won a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group. The band is still continuing to tour and record, and till now Maroon 5 has released six studio albums, three live albums along with 30 singles as well as 23 music videos.

Television career

Talking about his on-screen career, the Maroon 5 lead singer has made an appearance on SNL a lot of times. Then he even appeared in a romantic movie that stars Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley, called Begin Again.

The Voice became his one of the most appreciated on-screen works, where he served as a mentor and a judge. He has even appeared in American Horror Story: Asylum, where he played the role of Leo Morrison.

Other ventures of Adam Levine

Adam Levine’s net worth also comes from his production company 222 Production. He launched this company with a partner Josh Gummersall. This company’s first project was Sugar. It was YouTube web series that was inspired by Maroon 5’s music video of the same name.

Further, the production company went on to work on a reality competition series called, Songland.

In February 2012, Adam Levine formed his own record label, by the name of 222 Records. While all of this does add to Adam Levine’s net worth, he has even collaborated with a number of clothing brands.

In the year 2020, Maroon 5’s lead singer became the brand ambassador of Shure.

Personal Life

Adam Levine is married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo. The couple exchanged vows in 2014, with Jonah Hill officiating the ceremony. Together, they have two children named Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

While the Maroon 5 lead singer has openly discussed his drug use during his teen years, he stopped after a frightening incident where he went unconscious for an hour due to the use of Ambien.

Net Worth Milestones

September 2010: $5 million.

2012: $10 million

2014: $25 million

2017: $70 million

2018: $95 million

2019: $120 million

2020: $130 million

2021: $140 million

Salary from The Voice and Other Ventures

Although Adam Levine’s net worth has drastically improved over the years, his salary during his first season on The Voice was $6 million. Eventually, he started earning $10 million, by 2015. His salary in the year 2016 was $12 million.

From the year 2017, the Maroon 5 lead singer’s salary has been hiked to $13 million.

Real Estate of Adam Levine

Both Levine and his wife Behati have purchased some grand properties.

In 2018, they bought a 12,000-square-foot house in Beverly Hills, for $34 million. They then spent $7 million on remodeling it. The following year Adam and Behati bought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's house for $32 million.

However, in 2022, the two listed this mansion for $57.5 million.

