Adam Scott Reveals Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Deeply Offensive’ Reaction to Severance Season 2 Finale; READ

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, known fans of Severance, had a passionate response to the show's season 2 finale. However, star Adam Scott, who plays Mark on the Apple TV+ series, is avoiding their reaction for now.

Scott shared that Bell and Shepard left him a voicemail about the finale, and it wasn’t exactly polite. “I have a voicemail from them and it's very nasty,” Scott told PEOPLE at Severance’s PaleyFest panel on March 22. “I can't tell you what they said because it's deeply offensive, and I have yet to respond, but I will.”

Adam Scott revealed that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had access to the season in advance, as they were given screeners to discuss it on the podcast. He mentioned that despite their strong reaction, they really enjoyed the show.

Scott has become accustomed to Bell and Shepard's unfiltered opinions. He mentioned that the cast had been watching the season for a while and enjoyed it.

He added that they were always eager to hear viewers’ thoughts on the finale. While he appreciated Bell and Shepard’s feedback, he confirmed that they had left a deeply offensive message.

Scott previously talked about Bell and Shepard’s enthusiasm on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Clarkson played some of the voicemails.

Shepard said, “All right, you son of a b----, Bell and I just sat here, on the edge of our seat, waiting to find out what happens... Oh, buddy, are we f---ing pissed that this episode just ended.” Bell could be heard in the background yelling, “You losers!”

Scott isn’t afraid to fire back. He sends his own aggressive voicemails in response. Clarkson played one where he replied to Shepard’s complaints, saying that instead of filming, he was relaxing in a jacuzzi, far from the set. He sarcastically added that Shepard should "eat s---."