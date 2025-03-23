When Can Fans Expect Severance Season 3? Creator Shares Update Post Exciting Season 2 Finale: 'Would Hope That...'

Apple TV+ has officially renewed Severance for a third season, bringing relief to fans after the explosive Season 2 finale. The show, which follows employees at Lumon Industries who separate their work and personal memories, has become one of the streaming platform’s most popular series.

On March 21, 2025, Apple TV+ confirmed that Severance would return for Season 3. The announcement came just hours after the Season 2 finale aired as per Entertainment Weekly.

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller said that making Severance had been one of the most creatively exciting experiences he had ever been a part of. He added that, although he had no memory of it, he was told that making Season 3 would be equally enjoyable.

Creator Dan Erickson also shared, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple, and the whole Severance team.” He joked, “If you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

Fans had to wait nearly three years between Seasons 1 and 2 due to delays caused by COVID-19 and the Hollywood strikes.

However, Erickson assured viewers that the next season wouldn’t take as long. “I would love to finish the show before I’m 70,” he said. “I would hope that Season 3 comes sooner. Certainly, a big part of the delay was the strikes, which shut us down for five or six months.”

Advertisement

Stiller also addressed concerns about the long gap between seasons, stating that the plan is not to wait three years. Erickson added that the team has learned how to streamline production. “Having done it twice now, there is more of a sense of understanding procedurally what works and how to streamline it,” he said.

The Severance writing team has already begun working on Season 3. Stiller confirmed that the writers’ room is active in Los Angeles and that production is expected to move forward smoothly. While no official release date has been announced, fans are hoping for a shorter wait.