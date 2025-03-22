Severance Season 2: Adam Scott Shares 'Dreading' While Filming THIS Scene From Finale Episode; Here's Why

Severance Season 2 concluded on an epic note and to celebrate the finale, the cast and crew attended the show’s Playfest event at Dolby Theater in LA. Adam Scott, who plays the lead in the hit Apple TV+ series, spilled beans on shooting his character’s epic finale scene.

In the final episode of season 2, Mark’s (Scott) Innie and Outie have a confrontation. Recalling that crucial scene, the actor revealed that they kept changing the script until the last minute. “While we were doing it, it was something I was dreading because... it could really just not work,” the actor admitted.

Scott’s approach was to provide an array of options and allow scope to make changes in the editing to make it seem like a conversation. Britt Lower, who plays Helly, spoke about the dynamic between her, Scott, and Dichen Lachman’s characters.

“I guess on the surface, it looks like a triangle, but if you know me, I love talking about shapes,” she revealed. She quipped that it might be more of a love tetrahedron or a love hexagonal prism rather than a love triangle.

At the event, Tramell Tillman created a grand moment by unleashing a live marching band number. This recreated a memorable moment from the season 2 finale episode. The actor talked about developing his character, Mr. Milchick, who’s now in charge of the innies.

“He’s now in this relationship with leadership, and we see how it sits on him,” the actor revealed. He quipped that Mr. Milchick had dealt with a lot more “sh*t” in the sophomore season and that anyone who had done mid-level management would get it.

Severance season 2, currently streaming on Apple TV+, broke viewing records and surpassed Ted Lasso to be the most streamed series on the platform. The show has been renewed for season three.