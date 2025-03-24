Dan Ericson Is ‘Deep Into’ Severance Season 3 Talks as Explosive Sophomore Finale Takes Over the Internet

Following the grand and mind-blowing ending of Severance Season 2, fans are eager for more, with Dan Erickson hinting at the possibility of a third season.

On the day Severance's final episode from Season 2 aired on Apple TV+, the show's cast and creative team appeared at PaleyFest LA.

Lead actor Adam Scott, director/executive producer Ben Stiller, and creator Dan Erickson were all present, discussing the recently aired episode and more.

Other Severance cast members who joined them at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Friday included Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Sarah Bock, Tramell Tillman, Gwendoline Christie, Michael Chernus, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

Following the finale, which saw Innie Mark and Outie Mark take different paths, the production team had plenty to share.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Erickson shared that after seeing fan reactions, he has tried to distance himself from the chatter, saying, "We're working on it and we're deep in talking season three."

He added that it's exciting to see people discovering new layers of the story, describing it as something that "has always felt like our secret for the last couple of years."

Ben Stiller also weighed in, noting a split among fans. "I feel like that's what we were hoping for—that you could take one character’s side or the other and really think about where we're coming from to justify the choice," he said.

Advertisement

The Night at the Museum actor also noted that this was the first time the cast and crew gathered in person, as the series debuted during the pandemic and Season 2 premiered amid the L.A. wildfires.