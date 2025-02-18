Kristen Bell Reveals Husband Dax Shepard's Reaction to Her And Adam Brody's Kiss in Nobody Wants This; Says 'We're Married Not...'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't mind playing on-screen romances for one another, taking their trust and honest communication as the cornerstone of their marriage.

In a recent E! News interview, Bell spoke about their 11-year relationship, pointing out how they celebrate each other's professional successes, even when it comes to romantic scenes with other actors.

The light-heartedness of the couple towards each other's on-screen relationship was reflected when Bell's new project, Nobody Wants This, was released. Shepard was quick to compliment her sizzling chemistry with co-star Adam Brody.

Shepard, in fact, was one of the first to root for her on-screen kiss with Brody, even admitting that he found himself cheering them on while viewing the episode.

Bell said, "Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot.' My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’"

She also mentioned Shepard's previous work in Parenthood, where he had an on-screen romance with Minka Kelly. Bell confessed that she was completely okay with it, seeing it as part of her job and not a threat to their marriage.

"When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, ‘Yes. Get it.’ We’re married, we’re not dead," Bell said.

Advertisement

Bell emphasized the significance of trust, stating that no matter with whom Shepard works, she is always sure they are committed to their family. She did admit, though, that insecurities do creep into any relationship, but they deal with them by openly discussing issues. If ever a situation makes her uneasy, she is certain they can discuss it without judgment.

She added, "Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family. I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

Bell stressed, "We have a very open communication."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10. Bell has previously publicly declared that the couple feeling attraction for other people doesn't affect their marriage as it is built on transparency and respect.