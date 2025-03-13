The Kelly Clarkson Show: Everything We Know About Singer's Absence As a Host and Who All Took Over

Kelly Clarkson has not shown up for the recording of The Kelly Clarkson Show for over a week now. The singer first marked her absence on March 3, and Simu Liu filled in for the host, despite being present on the show only to promote his new movie, Last Breath.

While up on the stage, the actor shared that he was notified of the changes just five minutes before the shooting of the episode began. Previously, Liu had stepped in for Clarkson in 2022.

To begin with the show, the actor stated, "Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best.” Further during his interaction with the audience, the Shang-Chi star added, "I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath."

Clarkson, however, has not opened up about her absence from the show yet. Apart from Liu, several other celebrities have taken up the hosting responsibilities over the past few days.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. took over the stage on March 6, when the singer was notably absent from the sets again. During his time on the stage, the actor-comedian added, "Kelly's out for the day."

Wood Jr. had stepped in as a guest host in one of the precious episodes of the show. Referring to the same, the comedian stated, "I'm back. You're in good hands. I was here about a week ago; I think they brought me back because of my resemblance to Kelly. You need to squint to see it, though."

As for the guests this week, Michael Fassbender, Rege Jean Page, and Patrick Schwarzenegger made an appearance to take a seat on the couch.