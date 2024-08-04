Adele Stops Munich Concert To Screen Olympics Women’s 100M Final Featuring Sha’Carri Richardson; SEE HERE

Adele paused singing at her Munich show to air the Olympics! On her second night at the residency dubbed as Adele in Munich, she stopped the concert for some time to broadcast the Olympic women's 100-meter finals on huge screens placed at Messe München’s outdoor arena, which can accommodate around 80,000 people.

The crowd was taken aback only momentarily before getting engrossed as they watched the race play out on the big screens.

The silver medal went to Team USA's Sha'Carri Richardson, who clocked 10.87 seconds, with teammate Melissa Jefferson securing bronze at 10.92 seconds. Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia finished first in 10.72 seconds, thus securing her country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

See below Adele's concert crowd eagerly watching the Olympics Women's 100 meters finals alongside her:

Last Friday saw the 21 songwriter and performer begin her Munich residency, slated for two performances per week until August 31st. The concert venue has an interactive outdoor experience called ‘Adele World,’ which includes a Ferris wheel, a genuine English pub, and an “I Drink Wine” bar named after her song, thereby increasing entertainment options available during concerts.

The Oscar winner will return to Las Vegas in October for another edition of her ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency after completing her German tour. After these next shows, however, she has plans for a long break that may last a couple of years. She said to ZDF public broadcast service in Germany, "I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Her latest album, 30, dropped in 2021, climbing to the top of multiple music charts. Though there shall be no new music from her end anytime soon, fans are currently occupied by showering praises at her online for screening the Olympics mid-show. One fan said, "ADELE IS SO REAL FOR THIS!!!!!!" while another noted, "It was not only for her, but she did it for her fans." Another fan commented, "This is the level of support all women should have for each other."

