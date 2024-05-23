After The Hunt: Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and Julia Roberts Join Luca Guadagnino's Thriller Directorial

Ayo Edebiri, who is famous for her role in queer comedy Bottoms, and The Bear, an FX comedy series, will appear in the forthcoming Amazon MGM Studios’ film titled After the Hunt, as reported by Deadline. This film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Julia Roberts alongside Andrew Garfield.

Everything we know about the upcoming thriller After the Hunt

After the Hunt revolves around a college professor whose life is disrupted when one student accuses another colleague thereby making her bring out a secret from her past. The writer of this movie, Nora Garrett’s intense dramatic thriller also explores personal and professional chaos.

The script was bought by Allan Mandelbaum of Imagine Entertainment who brought on board Roberts as well as Guadagnino. Together with Brian Grazer, Frenesy (Guadagnino’s company) will be producing this film. The other executive producers are Karen Lunder from Imagine Entertainment and Garrett herself. Shooting will start this summer and the film will be released next year.

Breakout star Ayo Edebiri to star opposite veteran actors Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield in After the Hunt

Julia Roberts' array of recent big projects include Ticket to Paradise where she acted beside George Clooney and another movie on Netflix called Leave the World Behind.

On June 27th, the third season premieres of The Bear features Edebiri as Sydney, a sous-chef, who has won awards at the Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits etc. Besides Bottoms, which has earned her fame recently, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 also casting her as Envy brought her to the spotlight.

In addition to these, the actress is also starring in a science fiction drama titled Omni Loop by 2AM together with Killer Films as well as A24 horror flick called Opus. Ayo Edebiri is represented by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and continues to be one of the most in-demand artists in the industry today.

