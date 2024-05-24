Alfonso Cuaron Recalls Being ‘Confused’ Over Getting Call To Direct Harry Potter; Says He Was Called ‘Arrogant A**Hole’

Alfonso Cuaron celebrated the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while giving an interview to Total Film magazine. The Harry Potter director recalled when he received a phone call to direct one of the movies in the film franchise.

The German filmmaker revealed that he had to take a chair from Chris Columbus, but by the conversation, Cuaron felt weird as to why a Harry Potter film was being offered to him.

Harry Potter director on confusion over a Harry Potter movie being offered to him

In his conversation with the media portal, Alfonso Cuaron revealed that after receiving the call, he met with Guillermo del Toro and talked to him about the offer. The conversation between the two ended with del Toto calling the director an “arrogant a**hole.”

Cuaron said, "I was confused because it was completely not on my radar. I speak often with Guillermo [del Toro], and a couple of days later, I said, 'You know, they offered me this Harry Potter film, but it's really weird they offer me this.'"

After Guillermo understood what was being offered to the filmmaker, he said, “‘Wait, wait, wait, you said you haven’t read Harry Potter?’ I said, ‘I don’t think it’s for me.’ In very florid lexicon, in Spanish, he said, ‘You are an arrogant a**hole.'”

Cuaron claimed that del Toro used rather harsh words at the Telluride Film Festival in 2018. But after hearing some strong words from Guillermo, Cuaron went into a bookshop to buy the Harry Potter book series. “When he talks to you like that, well, you have to go to the bookshop,” he said.

The filmmaker further added, “I called [del Toro] and said, 'Well, the material’s really great.’ He says, “Well, you see you f***in’…’, I mean, it’s just untranslatable from the Spanish.”

David Heyman’s statement about getting Alfonso Cuaron on board

To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the producer of the film, David Heyman, joined the conversation to reveal that the makers were extremely satisfied with Cuaron coming on board to direct the movie.

Heyman said, “I’d seen ‘Y Tu Mamá También,’ which I loved, and I oddly thought he’d be the perfect director for the third ‘Potter.'”

He further added, “That’s not what some might think. Can you imagine what some thought Harry, Ron, and Hermione would get up to? ‘Y Tu Mamá’ was about the last moments of being a teenager, and ‘Azkaban’ was about the first moments of being a teenager. I felt he could make the show feel, in a way, more contemporary. And just bring his cinematic wizardry.”

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was released in theaters on May 21, 2004, in the U.K. and on June 2, 2004, in the U.S.

