Gary Oldman Defends His Comments Over His Performance In Harry Potter; Says 'One Book In The Library Of Sirius Black'

Gary Oldman recently spoke about his role as Sirius Black and how he could’ve been better, READ!

By Chandni Nagdeo
Published on May 22, 2024  |  06:44 PM IST |  328
Gary Oldman Explains His Comments
Gary Oldman in Harry Potter (PC: IMDb)

At a Cannes press conference for his new film, Parthenope, actor Gary Oldman spoke about comments he made regarding his role as Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Last year, during a podcast, Oldman called his performance "mediocre" and explained that he might have played the role differently if he had read the Harry Potter books in advance, like his co-star Alan Rickman.

Oldman Defends His Comments

Oldman told Harry Potter fans that he did not intend to offend anyone. He clarified that he did not mean to upset fans of Harry Potter, the films, or Sirius Black. Oldman said that as an artist, you are always very critical of your own work. He believes that if you are always happy with what you do, you stop growing. For him, if he watched his own performance and thought, ‘Wow, I’m amazing,’ that would be a bad sign.

Furthermore, he talked about the difficulties he faced because the Harry Potter books were kept secret. When Oldman started filming Harry Potter, all he had was The Prisoner of Azkaban. He might have played him differently if he had read the entire series and understood Sirius Black’s full story. He would have had a better understanding of his character and his relationships. Oldman also stressed the importance of always wanting to improve. As an artist, whether you are an actor, painter, or musician, you should always be your own toughest critic. He believes that a person needs to be critical of your work to keep getting better.

Advertisement


Gary Reflects on His Harry Potter Experience

Oldman played Sirius Black in The Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, and Order of the Phoenix, where Sirius died. He also appeared briefly in The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, along with stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, and Emma Thompson. Reflecting on his time in the movies, Gary said he only had one book to help him understand Sirius Black. It is not that he thinks the movies or his acting were bad; he just wishes he had more information from the beginning as knowing the full story would have helped him play the character better.

Oldman acknowledged how much Sirius Black means to fans and the impact of the Harry Potter series. He stated that Black is a loved character, and the Harry Potter series is special to many people. Now, Oldman is at the Cannes Film Festival for his role as author John Cheever in Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope, which received a nine-minute standing ovation at its world premiere.

