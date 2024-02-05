All The First Time Winners At Grammy Awards 2024: From Miley Cyrus To Victoria Monet

The 2024 Grammy Awards not only celebrated musical excellence but also witnessed several artists achieving a significant milestone – their first Grammy wins. Among them, Miley Cyrus, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, and Victoria Monet stood out, making history and leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event. Here's a list of all the first time winners at Grammy Awards 2024.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus started the ceremony with a win for "Flowers" in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Later in the evening, she took home the prestigious Best Record of the Year award. In her acceptance speeches, Cyrus expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared heartfelt stories, emphasizing the significance of the Grammy honors in her nearly two-decade-long career.

Karol G

Karol G secured her first Grammy with a win in the Best Música Urbana Album category for 'Mañana Será Bonito.' This victory marked a triumphant moment in her musical journey, highlighting her contribution to the diverse landscape of Latin music.

Lainey Wilson

Overwhelmed with joy, Lainey Wilson exclaimed, "This is absolutely wild, y'all. This is my very first Grammy," as she accepted the award for Best Country Album for 'Bell Bottom Country.' Her genuine excitement resonated with the audience, making her win a memorable moment of the night.

Victoria Monet

A standout moment of the night was Victoria Monet's sweep across multiple categories. Once known for her behind-the-scenes hitmaking, Monet claimed the prestigious title of Best New Artist. Her full-length debut, 'Jaguar II,' not only won the coveted Best R&B Album award but also secured the accolade for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Monet's victory underscores her evolution from a songwriter for artists like Ariana Grande to a decorated artist in her own right.

As the Grammy curtains fell on 2024, Miley Cyrus, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, and Victoria Monet etched their names into Grammy history with their debut wins. These breakthrough moments not only mark personal triumphs but also signify the continuous evolution and diversity within the music industry, promising a vibrant future for these newly anointed Grammy victors.