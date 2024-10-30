'All-Time Favorite Guest': David Letterman Honors Young Frankenstein And Tootsie Star Teri Garr After As She Passes Away At 79

David Letterman recently revealed his all-time favorite guest on his eponymous talk show. The veteran TV personality announced on Tuesday, October 29, that out of the many celebrities he hosted, Teri Garr stood out as his favorite. Garr had passed away at 79 just hours before Letterman’s heartfelt confession.

In his tribute, Letterman shared a throwback clip of Garr’s appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman on Instagram, writing, “Remembering one of our all-time favorite guests Teri Garr #RIP.” In the footage, Letterman and Garr discussed her preparation for a potential winning speech if she won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Tootsie at the 1983 Academy Awards.

“Congratulations on your success; it’s well deserved, and I hope you’re enjoying it,” Letterman told Garr in the clip before asking if she had prepared any words for an Oscar acceptance speech. Garr admitted that she hadn’t thought about it until he brought up the topic.

“I suppose you’re right; I’ll have to have something to say,” she replied. Garr joked that, instead of thanking those who helped her along the way, she might name those who didn’t deserve her gratitude. “I know you’re not supposed to do that; you’re supposed to be gracious and everything,” she added, “but I’m a human.”

On October 29, the late actress’ publicist, Heidi Schaeffer, informed the public in a statement that Garr died of multiple sclerosis, “surrounded by family and friends.”

Garr was first diagnosed with MS in the late 1990s after experiencing symptoms while filming One From the Heart and Tootsie. In 2006, she released her memoir, Speedbumps: Flooring It Through Hollywood, where she candidly discussed her illness. “MS is a sneaky disease,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People. Likening her condition to some of her former boyfriends, she humorously noted how it would appear at the most awkward times only to disappear again, which led to over 20 years of misdiagnosis.

Garr later became a national ambassador for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and chaired the Society’s Women Against MS program. In 2005, she told Brain and Life magazine that she was consciously slowing down, despite her natural inclination to keep moving, because stress and anxiety can be harmful to people with MS.

