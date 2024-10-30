'All-Time Favorite Guest': David Letterman Honors Young Frankenstein And Tootsie Star Teri Garr After As She Passes Away At 79

Teri Garr, beloved for her roles in Young Frankenstein and Tootsie, brought warmth and wit to Hollywood, later becoming an advocate for MS awareness after her own diagnosis in the late '90s.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Oct 30, 2024
Late Show with David Letterman / Getty Images
Teri Garr with David Letterman (Late Show with David Letterman / Getty Images)

David Letterman recently revealed his all-time favorite guest on his eponymous talk show. The veteran TV personality announced on Tuesday, October 29, that out of the many celebrities he hosted, Teri Garr stood out as his favorite. Garr had passed away at 79 just hours before Letterman’s heartfelt confession.

In his tribute, Letterman shared a throwback clip of Garr’s appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman on Instagram, writing, “Remembering one of our all-time favorite guests Teri Garr #RIP.” In the footage, Letterman and Garr discussed her preparation for a potential winning speech if she won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Tootsie at the 1983 Academy Awards.


“Congratulations on your success; it’s well deserved, and I hope you’re enjoying it,” Letterman told Garr in the clip before asking if she had prepared any words for an Oscar acceptance speech. Garr admitted that she hadn’t thought about it until he brought up the topic.

“I suppose you’re right; I’ll have to have something to say,” she replied. Garr joked that, instead of thanking those who helped her along the way, she might name those who didn’t deserve her gratitude. “I know you’re not supposed to do that; you’re supposed to be gracious and everything,” she added, “but I’m a human.”

On October 29, the late actress’ publicist, Heidi Schaeffer, informed the public in a statement that Garr died of multiple sclerosis, “surrounded by family and friends.”

Garr was first diagnosed with MS in the late 1990s after experiencing symptoms while filming One From the Heart and Tootsie. In 2006, she released her memoir, Speedbumps: Flooring It Through Hollywood, where she candidly discussed her illness. “MS is a sneaky disease,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People. Likening her condition to some of her former boyfriends, she humorously noted how it would appear at the most awkward times only to disappear again, which led to over 20 years of misdiagnosis.

Garr later became a national ambassador for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and chaired the Society’s Women Against MS program. In 2005, she told Brain and Life magazine that she was consciously slowing down, despite her natural inclination to keep moving, because stress and anxiety can be harmful to people with MS.

FAQ

Who is Teri Garr?
Teri Garr was an acclaimed American actress known for her roles in films like Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She was celebrated for her comedic timing and vibrant on-screen presence.
What are some of Teri Garr's most famous roles?
Some of her standout roles include Inga in Young Frankenstein, Sandy Lester in Tootsie, and Jillian Guiler in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
Was Teri Garr ever nominated for an Academy Award?
Yes, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Tootsie (1982).
