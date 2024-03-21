All You Need to Know About Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour: Dates, Tickets, and More

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her much-awaited Hot Girl Summer Tour, a 31-city global tour organized by Live Nation. Beginning in Minneapolis on May 14, this thrilling journey includes a unique Chicas Divertidas VIP section and Grammy-nominated performer GloRilla as a guest on the U.S. leg.

After that, the tour will enthrall audiences in significant American cities before starting a European leg that will ignite excitement in Glasgow on July 4. Set your calendars for March 22, when tickets go on sale. Megan just achieved chart-topping success with HISS on the Billboard Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring Special Guest GloRilla

The renowned musician Megan Thee Stallion has officially revealed her much-awaited "Hot Girl Summer Tour," assuring fans all over the world an incredible experience.

Produced by Live Nation, this 31-city spectacle will cater to her varied fan base with a unique VIP section called Chicas Divertidas. Megan's first headlining tour in venues worldwide will include Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla as a special guest for the domestic leg of the tour.

The tour will begin in Minneapolis on May 14 and stop in other major American cities, including as New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston, before concluding on June 22 in Las Vegas. The thrill will then spread around Europe as events begin on July 4 in Glasgow, Scotland, and continue to England, France, Germany, and Ireland.

On March 20, there will be a Citi presale of the tour tickets, and on March 22, open sales will commence. Citi cardholders who participate in the Citi Entertainment program will have first access to presale tickets. There will also be VIP packages available for purchase that include premium tickets and exclusive benefits.

Following Megan's current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash, HISS, which is her third chart-topping single, comes the announcement of this tour. Megan's outstanding accomplishments in advocacy and music have solidified her place in the business as a trailblazing performer.

In addition to being a gifted musician, Houston native Megan Thee Stallion is also a committed humanitarian and a prosperous businesswoman, having won three GRAMMY awards. Her most recent single, HISS, rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, joining her amazing resume of songs that includes WAP with Cardi B and "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé. Accruing nine BET Awards in addition to numerous other honors, Megan's impact in the music business is still unmatched, attracting listeners all over the world.

Megan Thee Stallion Embarks on World Tour with GloRilla

According to Deadline, Megan Thee Stallion said, “Thee Hot Girl Summer Tour is here and I’m bringing my girl GloRilla with me.”

According to her announcement on March 20, 2024: "THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I'm bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time."

“Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee. Can’t wait to see y’all!” she concluded.

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion's most recent album, was released in 2022. In recent times, she has released the singles Cobra, Not My Fault, and Hiss. During a SiriusXM interview back on August 15, 2022, she said that she cried while writing the song.

The Cobra singer said, “My album is out I was so on the edge about the album because this is like the first time I’ve ever been so personal um this is like the first time I’ve ever treated my music like this like usually I write music and I’m like okay ok I’m sad but I’ll write body.”

She continued, “ Or you what I’m saying I’m I’m upset okay I’m writing freak nasty like but this is the first time I’ve written music about hot like actually feeling how I want to feel.”

Moreover, this historic tour will be Megan's first headlining tour in venues worldwide, starting in Minneapolis on May 14. From famous American destinations like Los Angeles and New York City to a unique hometown show in Houston, the tour will culminate on June 22 in Las Vegas. With spectacular shows planned around Europe, beginning with Glasgow, Scotland on July 4, international audiences won't be left out.

In conclusion, seize the opportunity to be a part of history as Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla light up stages all around the world, guaranteeing a voyage filled with music and memories that will never be forgotten.







