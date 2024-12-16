‘Always The Dream’: Cole Hauser Reflects On ‘Unbelievable Experience’ Of Working On Yellowstone, Teases What’s Next

Cole Hauser bids adieu to the Dutton universe of the hit Peacock series Yellowstone but hopes to continue entertaining the audience. Speaking to People magazine to promote his new collection with Lucky Brand, the actor reflected on his experience portraying Rip Wheeler for the last five years and the audience’s warm reception towards the show.

"It's been an unbelievable experience the last couple of weeks of just seeing people out and about and their acknowledgment of the show and the character and what it's meant to them," he said. Hauser also admitted that he’ll miss working with the "unbelievable cast" of the show after its concluding fifth season.

The actor declared that educating, enlightening, and entertaining viewers is “always the dream,” something he hopes to continue in the future. Although the Dutton family’s chapter concluded with the series finale, the actor has not stopped wondering about the possibilities.

"I think America has spoken. They still love the show,” he acknowledged. He explained how tons of people during family gatherings get to experience Montana through the show without leaving their houses. "And I think ultimately it's just that simple," he added.

Although he refrained from giving spoilers about the finale, he did tease that it would provide a futuristic perspective. “Hopefully, we can continue to get in people's living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years," he further teased.

Advertisement

During a previous interview with the outlet, Hauser had teased the possibility of the Yellowstone universe expanding beyond the storyline of the five seasons series. Calling himself "just a hired gun" and not the decision-maker of the show, he clarified that there’s no confirmation from the makers as of yet. "It sure would be a shame to stop a great thing. I believe the numbers speak for themselves," he said at the time.

Yellowstone follows “A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land,” as per the official synopsis. The final episodes of season 5 will air on Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.