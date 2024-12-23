Amber Heard Reacts To Blake Lively’s Smear Campaign Allegation Against Co-Star Justin Baldoni; Recalls Her ‘Horrifying’ Experience With Social Media

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively's sexual harassment and alleged smear campaign lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni hit close to home for Amber Heard!

The Aquaman actress released a statement to NBC News, speaking up on Lively's allegations, which reminded her of the "horrifying" experience she underwent during her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,'" the statement said. "I saw this firsthand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive," she added.

Heard's statement was in response to the Jane the Virgin actor hiring the same PR crisis manager as Depp during his defamation trial in 2022, which he ultimately won. In her lawsuit, Lively accused her co-star and the film's director, Baldoni, of sexual harassment and starting a retaliatory campaign to "destroy" her reputation.

The lawsuit alleged that other members of the production were also involved in planning and implementing the smear campaign. However, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denied the allegations in a statement released to People magazine on December 21.

In addition to denying the allegations, he also claimed that the complainant is using the lawsuit in an attempt to fix her "negative reputation" and accused her of causing issues on the sets of It Ends With Us.

Earlier, a source confirmed to People magazine that Baldoni hired Depp's former PR manager, Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group, back in August when tensions between the former co-stars started brewing. Moreover, multiple reports have claimed that the actor was dropped by his talent agency, WME, amid the lawsuit fiasco.

As for Heard, she famously accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of sexual assault in retaliation for his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. The was conducted publicly, keeping it open for netizens to weigh in. In the aftermath, the case became sensational on the internet, generated several memes, and garnered massive hate and negativity against Heard.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

