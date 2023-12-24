What was Ryan O'Neal cause of death? Exploring the health reports post two weeks after his demise

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 82-year-old actor passed away peacefully on December 8, succumbing to "congestive heart failure," as indicated by his death certificate obtained by The Blast. Keep reading to know more.

Ryan O'Neal's cause of death revealed after two weeks

The document also disclosed that O'Neal had been dealing with cardiomyopathy for years, a condition “that affects your heart muscle. If you have cardiomyopathy, your heart can’t efficiently pump blood to the rest of your body,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. O'Neal's final moments occurred at Saint John's Health Center, and he now rests at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles.

Following his passing, daughter Tatum O’Neal, who co-starred with him in Paper Moon, expressed deep sorrow and love for her father. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, she shared, "I feel great sorrow with my father's passing," she added, "He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I'll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms."

Ryan's son, Patrick O’Neal, also announced the actor's death on December 8 through an Instagram post, remembering his father who “has always been my hero” has “passed away peacefully” with loved ones at his side.

Ryan O'Neal had children from different relationships, including Tatum and Griffin O’Neal with Joanna Moore, Patrick with Leigh Taylor-Young, and Redmond with Farrah Fawcett. Throughout his life, O'Neal faced health challenges, being diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

Ryan O'Neal reflected on his health battles

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, he reflected on his health battles, expressing pride in surviving them, stating, "I thought I was gone. And suddenly I come back. Not the same man I was, but I'm back." Ryan's leukemia diagnosis played a pivotal role in reconciling with Fawcett, leading to a renewed connection until her passing in 2009. Looking back, O'Neal acknowledged the multitude of stories told about him and pondered on his legacy in the 2021 interview with PEOPLE saying, “Oh, I've had so many stories told about me that I don't even know what my legacy is.”

As Ryan O'Neal's life story comes to an end, he leaves behind memories of love, strength, and a Hollywood journey that touched many hearts.

