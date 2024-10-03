Will Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man? Find Out As Actor Speaks His Conditions Over Playing The Role

Andrew Garfield looks back at his role of Spider-Man amidst promoting his new project, We Live in Time. In conversation with Esquire Magazine, the actor revealed that he might consider returning as the Marvel superhero if the movie has some of the unique elements and is addictive to the culture.

Garfield left his mark as Peter Parker in the MCU’s storyline with his solid performance in the 2012 film, The Amazing Spider-Man. He also reprised his role in the following movie, Amazing Spider Man 2, where the actor’s role was cut short due to the film’s underperformance at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Red Riding actor also made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was led by Tom Holland and Zendaya. The Hollywood star believes that his superhero role was left “dangling” and was given an abrupt end.

Moreover, speaking about if Tobey Maguire, too, would want to return to the franchise, the actor said, “I thought Tobey is not going to want to do that. He’ll act every 10 years, much to my chagrin, and I’ve shared that with him.”

He further added, “When I heard that he was kind of leaning in, I thought it was either going to be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world. I am so grateful because it was the most joyful thing ever. All the pressure was on Tom.”

No Way Home was one of the Spider-Man movies that was declared a hit at the box-office, as Maguire, Garfield and Tom Holland teamed up to fight the evil of Green Goblin.

As for the character, the Sugar Rush actor revealed that he finds it fun to play Spider-Man. Further in the talks with the entertainment portal, the actor mentioned, “For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into.”

He went on to state, “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

As for his upcoming project, Andrew Garfield will star alongside Florence Pugh in We Live In Time, which is set to hit theaters on October 11.

