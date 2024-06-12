‘Need To Get Some Implements': Florence Pugh Reportedly Improvised THIS Iconic Hawkeye Scene

Florence Pugh has been a rising name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she continues to justify the role of Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. Known for her ferocious fights, Pugh’s character took fans over the edge as she made her appearance in the 2021 Hawkeye series.

But little did the makers of the show know that the dynamic of Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop would become the standout for the series. The show’s episode 5 is a testimony to the duo’s compatibility as they delivered the series’ most funny scenes, that too with their impromptu improvisations.

Florence Pugh improvised the funny fork scene in the Hawkeye

Fans expected a till-death battle between Pugh’s character and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye as Yelena Belova discovers the one-sided story of her sister, Natasha Romanoff’s death, with Hawkeye’s involvement in it. But nobody hardly expected a funny encounter between Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop, which was delivered in episode 5 of the series.

During episode 5, Yelena drops by to visit Kate at her house to collect more information about Clint Barton aka Hawkeye but the duo eventually end up sharing a bowl of macaroni. However, Yelena was shocked to find that Kate only had one fork in his drawer, making her comment, "You have one fork?" To this, Kate replied, "I'm one person.”

The makers of the show Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, also known as Bert and Bertie, revealed in their interview with BuzzFeed, that this fork scene was improvised on Pugh’s suggestion. The makers further complimented the dynamic between Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld, tagging it as natural.

Katie Ellwood shared, “When they were rehearsing, Florence was like, 'I'll need to get some implements. So, we'll go over here.' She picked it up and just went, 'There's one fork! There's only one fork!' So, that's where that dialogue came from”

Bertie further added that the team couldn’t find any other fork on the set, so there was only one proper cutlery fork and one plastic fork, igniting the improvisation. As per Ellwood, the duo were so comfortable with each other that Steinfeld naturally came up with the response, "I'm one person.”

"The props people were searching around for other forks, but they only had plastic ones, so it became the one proper cutlery fork and one plastic fork. It was perfect and it all went into the script and we came out with this hilarious Yelena and Kate scene,” Bertie recalled. Ellwood also talked about the natural chemistry between Pugh and Steinfeld, revealing that they are not just compatible but also very relaxed with each other, making the improvisations even more fun and authentic.

Florence Pugh also brought the improvised feature of hot sauce into the scene

Pugh’s love for hot sauce whereas Steinfeld’s disliking for it is what prompted Yelena to wait before eating macaroni until Kate is done. After that Yelena adds hot sauce to her macaroni and enjoys it, revealing that she loves hot sauce. Yelena uses the same hot sauce bottle that was thrown at her by Kate when she uninvitedly visited her home.

Talking about the scene Bertie shared that they were initially planning to throw one of those lucky cats from Chinatown at Yelena, however, they decided to bring a hot sauce bottle in, which subsequently resulted in the comedic interaction between the two characters.

Bertie stated, "There was obviously a script and it was planned, and we knew we wanted Kate to kind of turn and throw something at Yelena. At first, we were just looking around the set and there was one of those lucky cats from Chinatown. So, it was going to be that at one point, but then there was this hot sauce bottle, and we loved that.”

The makers of the film firmly believed that “every single thing was just perfect” between Pugh and Steinfeld. The comments of Katie Ellwood (Bretie) further provided fans with insights into the making of their favorite comedic scene in Hawkeye. Hawkeye is available for streaming on Disney+.

