‘Something Very Magical’: Florence Pugh On Her Instant Connection With We Live In Time Co-Star Andrew Garfield

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield collaborated for the first time on John Crowley’s tearjerker romantic drama We Live In Time, but their connection on set was instantaneous and “magical.” Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Dune Part 2 actress gushed about her effortless bond with Garfield, which also translated on screens.

"There was something very magical that happened straight away," she said. "We wanted to be great for each other, we wanted to meet each other, and we wanted to be there for each other,” she added. That mutual understanding evolved and became stronger through the course of filming.

By the end of the film, it felt like saying goodbye to a “whole world that we had created and a whole idea of what their lives were." The Amazing Spider-Man actor also chimed in and resonated with Pugh’s feelings, adding that he looks for the same qualities in a co-star as he does in real-life connections.

“Whether it's a parent, a friend, a partner, there's some divine third thing that gets created together that is an energy. Maybe that is chemistry,” he said. It was easier for Garfield to tap into this divine connection because the subject matter hit close to home.

Advertisement

We Live In Time is a decade-spanning story that revolves around Tobias (Garfield) and Almut (Pugh) as they navigate life, careers, and parenthood amidst the latter’s battle with cancer. The Tick Tick Boom actor, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2019, was familiar with the fatigue and grief that comes while dealing with the terminal illness.

"It was a gift. Grief is a gift. That's one of the beauties of this film — it frames grief as one of the only access points to true love,” he said of the experience of making this film. The connection to life becomes more profound after experiencing a connection to death.

He hopes that everything he’s channeled through his experiences comes across on screen and provides comfort to others. "What's amazing is that it's universal," the actor said about grief. Despite being unique to each individual, it’s a shared experience that audiences will find relatable in one way or another.

Advertisement

We Live in Time hits theaters on October 11.