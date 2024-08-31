Angelina Jolie Reveals 'I Share Her Vulnerability' While Talking About Her Character As Maria

Ahead of Angelina Jolie’s upcoming movie Maria’s theatrical release, it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film garnered applause from the audience and critics and Angelina who is playing the titular role of Maria Callas was found emotional. Pablo Larrain’s directorial Maria is a biopic movie that will showcase the popular opera singer, Maria Callas.

This movie will show true events in Maria Callas’ life and as per the press release, it will portray a "tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.” And Angelina donning the role of Maria is enough to keep the fans intrigued and excited. Now, at the press conference, Jolie was asked to share some anecdotes about her experience playing the character and whether she felt any personal connection to it.

Angelina Jolie shared that she did feel that Maria and she has some similarities. To answer the question the Lara Croft actress shared (via PEOPLE), "Well, there's a lot I won't say in this room, that you probably know or assume. I think the way I related to her may be a surprise — [it was] probably the part of her that's extremely soft and doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was, and as emotionally open as she truly was.”

Advertisement

She further continued, "I share her vulnerability more than anything." For those who don’t know, Callas’ life story has been scribbled in the biography, Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas by Lindsy Spence. On the other hand, Maria marks the latest female-led biopic made by Larrain after Spencer and Jackie.

Talking about being a part of such a project, Pablo shared in a past statement, “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas' remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

At the Venice Film Festival, the Oscar winner was further asked about how she felt when she heard about the Oscar buzz for her performance in Maria. Angelina replied that she believes the bar of a great performance lies within the hands of an audience who are a fan of Callas and the opera. The actress added, "My fear would be to disappoint them. So of course all other things, in my own business, if there's a response to the work, I'm very grateful."

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie further continued that she hopes this movie brings people close to opera so that they can explore the art form more and let it affect them. As per Jolie, opera is a very powerful art form.

According to reports, Netflix has the rights to Maria but till now, no release date has been announced so far. But, let us know what are your thoughts about Angelina Jolie being Maria.

ALSO READ: What is Catherine O'Hara's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out Amid Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Premiere