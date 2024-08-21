Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Anime Eyes October 2024 Premiere; All We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Netflix released a teaser for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft which confirms that the series will premiere on October 10th, 2024. The series is a continuation of the timeline set by the video game reboot trilogy that began in 2013. The series is also a direct sequel to the video game’s story.

Tasha Huo is the showrunner for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which is being produced by Legendary Television and DJ2 Entertainment. The series is animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios in Austin and will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix worldwide.

In the teaser, we see Lara in a bunch of action sequences, with there being lots of references to Mayan culture. This could hint that the series takes place in the Amazon rainforests, but this is mere speculation. No information is available regarding the series plot or how many episodes will be released.

Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft, while Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon voice Zip and Jonah Maiava respectively. Early Baylon also voiced Jonah Maiava in the video game reboot trilogy. Allen joins the cast as Zip, a tech expert who was first introduced in the 2000 game, Tomb Raider: Chronicles.

Lara Croft is nothing short of a cultural icon. She is a highly intelligent and athletic British archaeologist who ventures into historical spots to preserve monuments and relics while also fighting off bad guys. Lara Croft has appeared in several video games, short films, and merchandise but Angelina Jolie’s version is the most iconic among them all.

Fans disagreed over the portrayal of Lana Croft and expressed their views in the YouTube comments section for the teaser. Many voiced their concern about the current Lara being nowhere close to the original character from the late 90s. Well, only time will tell if Netflix’s adaptation does any justice or not. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft!

