How Did Angelina Jolie React To Maria's 8-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival 2024? Find Out

Angelina Jolie's latest film, Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, received a fantastic response at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. On August 29, during the film's premiere at the Sala Grande Theater, Jolie received an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience as per the Hollywood Reporter. The prolonged applause made Jolie visibly emotional, with the actress crying as she took in the crowd's appreciation.

As the ovation continued, Jolie wiped away tears and turned her face away from the applauding crowd. She embraced director Pablo Larraín and cast members, reflecting on the film's heartfelt reception. Before the premiere, Jolie spoke about the personal significance of her role as the late opera singer Maria Callas.

At a press conference, she revealed that playing Callas served as "therapy I didn't realize I needed." Jolie explained that the role tested her not only technically, but emotionally. “I had no idea how much I was holding in and not letting out,” she said. “So the challenge wasn’t the technical, it was an emotional experience to find my voice, to be in my body, to express. You have to give every single part of yourself.”

Angelina Jolie, a renowned Academy Award-winning actress, has captivated audiences with her diverse roles and strong performances. Jolie is best known for her roles in Girl, Interrupted, and Maleficent, but her portrayal of Maria Callas in Maria is particularly a standout.

Advertisement

Jolie expressed her admiration for Callas and her sense of responsibility for portraying her life and legacy during her preparation for the role. She showed her admiration for director Pablo Larraín and excitement to collaborate with him and screenwriter Steven Knight. Larraín, who enjoys cinema and opera, called working with Jolie a fascinating opportunity and a true gift.

Netflix has acquired the rights to Maria, but no release date has been set. The film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival has generated a lot of buzz and anticipation, indicating that it will have a big impact on critics and audiences alike. As the film progresses through the awards season, Jolie's powerful performance and emotional depth are likely to remain central to its acclaim and success.

ALSO READ: John Stamos Reveals He Was 'Kicked' Out of Scientology Orientation For THIS Hilarious Reason; Deets Inside