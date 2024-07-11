‘Pals Are Afraid': Source Claims Angelina Jolie's Friends Are Concerned Over Her Health And Appearance

Angelina Jolie’s health has left her close friends worried. The actress’ has suddenly lost a noticeable amount of weight. A medical expert has even spoken about the possibility of her having a disease called osteoporosis. A recent report claimed that the Mr.& Mrs. Smith star’s pals are “afraid” for her. Here’s why Jolie’s friends are concerned about her health.

Angelina Jolie’s friends are concerned over health

Angelina Jolie’s friends are reportedly worried about her sickly appearance. RadarOnline.com spoke to a source close to the star after the actress was spotted looking extremely thin following a drastic weight loss. The source shared that the star has been looking “almost sickly” lately and estimated that she weighs around 98 pounds.

The source told the outlet that Jolie is either “forgetting” to eat her meals or is “unwilling” to eat for some reason. They added, “Pals are afraid she won't be able to carry on like this.”

Medical expert talks about Angelina Jolie’s appearance

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a longevity expert, shared his opinion about the actress’s health. He spoke about the possibility of Jolie having a condition called osteoporosis. The National Institutes of Health’s website describes osteoporosis as a “bone disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decrease.”

Mirkin explained that severe body fat loss is often linked to the loss of muscle and bone. He advised Jolie to consult her doctor and get a bone density x-ray. The expert mentioned that treating the condition would involve medication combined with resistance exercise.

RadarOnline.com noted that the Maleficent star’s weight loss could be due to her legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The two have been in court over the Château Miraval in France, a winery they previously owned together before Jolie decided to sell her shares.

Brad sued the actress for selling her shares of the winery without informing him. He was able to take legal action based on the terms of an agreement that she violated, which stipulated that neither could sell their shares without mutual consent.

