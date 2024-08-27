'Anyone Had Eyes On Our Girl?’ Gabrielle Union Celebrates Bring It On’s 24th Anniversary As She Asks About Her Character In The Film

Bring It On film definitely brought on nostalgia as it completed 24 years. Gabrielle Union who starred in the movie shared a post asking the fans what her character, Isis was up to nowadays.

On August 26, Monday The Perfect Find Star took to her X handle and posed the aforementioned question to her fans while celebrating the film’s 24th birthday. Union wrote on the platform, “My goodnessssss. I need the (tea) on Isis. Anyone? Anyone had eyes on our girl? Gossip Only.”

The post consisted of stills of Union, the Clovers cheer squad at East Compton High School cheer captain among others. Many fans of the classic film expanded their imagination and replied to the actress’s tweet.

Fans mentioned several professions including a choreographer to Beyonce, actress, journalist, attorney, or an “accomplished prosecutor.”

According to People magazine, on August 17, another cast member of the film, Kristen Dunst attended the Cinespia event in Los Angeles held to honor the actress. At that time she was filmed chanting the “roll call” of the film.

Before this event, back in April, she conversed with Entertainment Tonight she was open to visiting the Bring It On world again but only if it was not too “embarrassing.”

In January 2023, Union opened up to Variety that the movie's sequel was still in the works. She stated that they had been “developing sequel forever.” The actress added that for people who do not understand how long the development can take in Hollywood, it could range from five minutes or 5 decades.

Advertisement

Breaking In star previously told People magazine that she had a challenging relationship with her role in the film. Union stated that she was provided a “carte blanche” to make Isis’s character from scratch and what she thought she did was “put a muzzle on her.”

Union stated that she thought that was being a “bigger” individual, but in actuality, she was not giving the entire voice to the “frustration and harm” appropriating a culture results in. Union shared that she did not allow her to be “as angry and disappointed and frustrated as she should have been.”

She expressed that she desires to make Isis accepted and all the things she thought the character needed to be to become a respected “black leader.”

ALSO READ: Doctor Odyssey Trailer Ft Joshua Jackson, Shania Twain Looks Like It Is Going To Be a Rocky Cruise Ride