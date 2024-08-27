Doctor Odyssey Trailer Ft Joshua Jackson, Shania Twain Looks Like It Is Going To Be a Rocky Cruise Ride

The highly anticipated Doctor Odyssey series will premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 26. The trailer offers a peek into how Joshua Jackson and Shania Twain team up for the turbulent medical drama aboard a cruise ship.

Doctor Odyssey looks like a series that is bound to be far from smooth sailing for Joshua Jackson. This new medical drama by Ryan Murphy features Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, recently appointed as the resident physician aboard a luxury cruise liner where hard work and playing harder are part of the crew’s DNA.

According to the official synopsis, Max with his dedicated medical team must deal with various unique medical emergencies and complicate relations among themselves while being miles away from land. In the new trailer, Max receives a warm welcome from Captain Robert Massey played by Don Johnson, who describes the ship as an almost perfect place.

He stresses how important it is for Max to keep passengers safe, which is now his main duty. Johnson says in the trailer, "This ship is heaven. Our mission is to preserve the dream. And that's why you're here: Keep these dreamers safe."

Max confidently accepts the challenge, but the trailer quickly reveals that it will be no cakewalk. The collapse of a man by the pool, seizures of a patient in bed at a hospital and another man's fall overboard are some of the crises faced by the medical team.

Max tells an almost drowning person to keep fighting during one of the tensest rescue scenes in which he is pulled onto a lifeboat. In this trailer, Wouldn’t It Be Nice by Beach Boys sets the score for a thrilling medical voyage. Captain Massey explains that survival lies not in whether such challenges happen but rather in how they are handled.

Guest star Shania Twain makes a notable appearance, sharing a moment dancing with Captain Massey on board the ship.

As the trailer reaches its climax, things get worse and Massey prepares everyone for what seems like an inevitable crash when his ship is hit by rough waters.

The television show also stars Sean Teale and Phillipa Soo as Doctor Odyssey. Ryan Murphy created as well as served as an executive producer on this show alongside stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. Mark your calendars — Doctor Odyssey premieres on Thursday, September 26 on ABC.

