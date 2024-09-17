Apple TV+’s Time Bandits Starring Lisa Kudrow Gets Canceled After One Season

Time Bandits had limited screen time as it has not been renewed for its upcoming season. The series that aired on Apple TV+ had an impressive cast with veteran actress Lisa Kudrow in a primary role.

Variety confirmed the news about the show’s cancellation. This news rolled less than a month after season 1 completed its run on the aforementioned streaming site. The initial 2 episodes hit the platform on July 24, and each week 2 new episodes were released, which concluded on August 21.

The series is a fantasy story that centers around a group of thieves and their new member, Kevin, who is an 11-year-old boy, hopping across space and time to steal riches. The show has been created by none other than Taika Waititi. Along with him, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris also wear the cap of co-creators. The show is an adaptation of the 1981 released project by Terry Gilliam by the same name.

Morris spoke with the publication back in July about the Apple TV+ series and introducing it to a new audience. He shared that Time Bandits is “almost the lost classic” and one mentions it to people and they have never heard about it, but then one mentions it to another set of individuals and it's their favorite movie. He noted that they were “quite rare.”

Morris told the outlet, “So if you’re bringing these brilliant ideas that people have and these brilliant worlds, and expanding and changing and introducing them to a new audience, I think it’s great. Some of the best songs ever made are cover versions.”

As per the publication, Clement and Morris have penned and directed select episodes of the fantasy series. Both individuals have also served as executive producers alongside Garrett Basch, Jane Stanton for Handmade Films, and Tim Coddington.

The now non-functioning Paramount TV Studios produced the venture with MRC Television and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

Apart from the Friends actress, the show also featured Waititi, Kal El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Rune Temte, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, Felicity Ward, Imaan Hadchiti, James Dryden, Zoe Ventoura, George Houvardas, Matt King, and Francesca Mills.

