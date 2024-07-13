Has Presumed Innocent Been Renewed For Season 2? Here's What Report Says

Apple TV+ has renewed its popular drama series Presumed Innocent for a second season. The streaming service announced the news on Friday, hinting at new developments for the upcoming season but leaving questions about the returning cast.

Renewal Announced Amidst High Viewership Claims

Apple TV+ revealed that Presumed Innocent, which premiered on June 12, has become the platform's most-viewed drama. The series, led by Academy Award-nominated star and executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal, has been praised for its gripping narrative. Apple stated that the second season will feature a suspenseful new case. However, the return of Gyllenhaal and other cast members remains unconfirmed, with their involvement likely depending on the season finale airing on July 24.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Presumed Innocent, based on Scott Turow’s novel, stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor accused of murdering a colleague. The ensemble cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. The series is helmed by showrunner David E. Kelley and executive producers including J.J. Abrams and Gyllenhaal himself. Season 1 received positive reviews, with Variety’s Aramide Tinubu calling it “one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years.”

While the renewal of Presumed Innocent promises more thrilling episodes, fans eagerly await confirmation of the cast lineup for the new season. With its acclaimed debut, the series has set high expectations for its future on Apple TV+.

