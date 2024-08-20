Are Gracie Abrams And Paul Mescal Together? Exploring Dating Rumors

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, who sparked dating rumors in June this year after being spotted dining together at Brat Restaurant in London, per pictures obtained by TMZ, are still in the early phase of their romance. Despite being seen together on multiple occasions throughout the summer, the Normal People star, 28, and the Close to You singer, 24, have apparently not let their relationship turn serious.

In fact, after the duo was snapped enjoying a date on Sunday, August 18, a source told People that the two have just “been hooking up.” Their romance is still in the “early stages,” the tipster added.

The new flames were photographed walking around London’s Mayfair area over the weekend. The Daily Mail reported that their city date was PDA-filled as the pair were spotted kissing multiple times. The same evening, the two were also spotted at the All Points East music festival in London’s Victoria Park, per pictures shared by DeuxMoi.

Abrams confirmed her presence at the festival by sharing a video of Mitski’s set on her Instagram Stories.

Before her romance with Mescal, the singer was in a long-term relationship with musician Blake Slatkin. In a 2021 interview with RIFF Magazine, the singer revealed that she and Slatkin dated for five years before parting ways. The two, however, managed to keep their personal feelings aside to collaborate on her debut EP, Minor.

“Our history is what I’m saying, was strong enough to bear the weight of a creative process like this,” Abrams said of their professional acquaintance at the time.

Mescal, meanwhile, was previously involved with musician Phoebe Bridgers. The former couple first connected through X in May 2020 and continued to interact on social media until they walked the LACMA Gala red carpet together in November 2021. Fans began speculating they had broken up in late 2022 after the boygenius member struck up a romance with comedian Bo Burnham around the same time.

Mescal has never been one to comment about his personal life in interviews, so it did not come as a surprise that the actor remained silent throughout his relationship with Bridgers and even after their eventual fallout. In a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, he said that “giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me.”

He acknowledged that while saying what needs to be said may feel like a serotonin boost for a while, the piece of information soon is reduced to just Twitter fodder, not helping anyone’s case.

