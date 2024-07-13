Are Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Friends? Timeline Explored

From the beginning of their respective musical careers to stardom, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have shared an incredibly special relationship that is still going strong. The two superstars have a lengthy history together before their highly anticipated duet, ranging from them both being managed by influential figure in the industry Scooter Braun to performing together at Coachella. We have rounded up the timeline of their decade-long friendship.

2010 — Both were photographed together for the first time

This was the time, when they both were captured together for the first time. The photo was taken at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Youth Event back in 2010. At the time, Bieber was still slaying his signature swooped bangs and crooning hits like Baby, U Smile, and One Less Lonely Girl, while Grande was best known for playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious. She was also a year away from releasing her debut solo single, Put Your Hearts Up.

2014 — Ariana Grande came in defense of Justin Bieber amid controversy

2014 wasn't the best year for the Baby singer; he was arrested for "drag racing" and driving while under the influence at the age of 19, and he was also accused of causing a nuisance by bothering his neighbor. Despite the fact that the singer was the center of attention, Grande stood by the celebrity wholeheartedly.

"It's gotten to a point where I just want him to be okay," the singer said in an interview with Boston radio station Mix 104.1. "It’s this very serious thing. It’s not just like a kid who’s, you know screwing around, it’s dangerous. It’s very serious and upsetting."

She also said that all those issues were not a thing to make fun of and she did not find these funny at all.

2015 — Bieber released What Do You Mean? remix featuring Grande

For the first time, the two worked together on a remix of "What Do You Mean?," the lead track from Justin Bieber's hugely successful 2015 comeback album Purpose.

2015 — Both performed together on Grande’s Honeymoon Tour

Bieber surprised everyone by showing up at Ari's 2015 Honeymoon Tour stop in Los Angeles. The friends took the stage and entertained the audience with three of their hits: As Long As You Love Me from Justin Bieber's Believe (2012) album, All That Matters from his R&B-inspired Journals project (2013), and Grande's My Everything duet with The Weeknd, Love Me Harder.

2019 — Coachella

Justin took a break from performing and recording new music to unwind after burning out on his Purpose World Tour and having to postpone a few more dates. He eventually found a wife in Hailey Baldwin, and by the time Coachella 2019 arrived with Ariana Grande as the headliner, he had gotten ready to take the stage once more.

Although they acknowledged that they had not practiced or prepared for the "Intentions" singer to accompany her on stage, Bieber acknowledged that it was a truly unique moment that the audience was unprepared for and that it played a significant role in getting him back on stage.

He told the crowd: "I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back, you know what I'm saying?"

"Thank you so much Coachella, thank you Ariana Grande."

2020 — huge collab

When the COVID pandemic was at peak, Bieber and Grande released their joint venture Stuck with U to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation. And it came out to be an instant hit.

Justin Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2021, but he is certainly working on a new album. According to a People insider, the singer has ditched his long time manager, Scooter Braun, and is working on his latest album solo. However, his health issues and other factors could be a factor in its release. On March 2023, Hailey Bieber said that the singer had just recorded a new song. “I can’t stop listening [to it]. Nobody knows what it is yet,” she told Justin, who interviewed her for the feature.

Grande currently in the middle of working on the Wicked musical film adaptations. She has also officially confirmed plans for a 'mini' tour. Her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine has been released in March 2024.

