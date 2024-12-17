Are Kelly Clarkson's Kids Holding Her Back from Dating? Source Shares Insight

Kelly Clarkson is embracing the single phase of her life while enjoying her role as a mom in New York City. After the Breakaway singer, 42, moved with her daughter River, 10, and son Remington 'Remy' 8, to the Big Apple last year, she has reportedly settled into her new life, balancing hosting her Emmy-winning talk show and being a single parent to her pre-teens.

“Kelly kind of lives in a bubble. She’s all about the kids and work,” a source told People recently. “She loves being a mom. Her kids have been clear that they don’t want her to date, so she’s not.”

“She feels very satisfied with her life as it is. She knows as the kids get older, dating will be easier. This is not anything she misses at the moment,” the tipster added.

Clarkson discussed her dating life in November during an appearance on the KOST 103.5 podcast. Although she expressed contentment with her current single life, she said she has communicated to her kids that she won’t always be adhering to their wishes.

“I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs loving too,’” she shared.

In August 2023, both Remy and River joined their mom on stage at her Las Vegas residency. While chatting with People for her 2024 cover story, the former Voice coach revealed that the performance was her kids’ idea, though they were initially nervous about it.

Performing in front of a sold-out arena, River opted for a duet of her mom’s hit Heartbeat Song. Remington, meanwhile, gleefully danced backup as Clarkson serenaded the audience with Whole Lotta Woman.

The American Idol winner shares her kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she finalized her divorce in March 2022 after filing for separation in 2020. The two have joint custody of their kids, but they primarily live with Clarkson in NYC, according to numerous media reports.

