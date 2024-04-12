How Much is Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth in 2024? Here's All You Need to Know About Her Life and Career

Kelly Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first-ever American Idol in 2002. In more than two decades of her career, the singer has made her name through various roles. Be it singing, acting, or hosting a show, Clackson has done it all.

The Grammy and Emmy-winning singer is also an author and coach on the singing reality show The Voice and brand ambassador of furniture company Wayfair. She is known for her pleasant demeanor and jolly nature, which makes every interaction on her show very natural.

The Stronger hit-maker recently split from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, after eight years of togetherness. However, this has hardly affected her finances. Let's take a look at Clarckson’s net worth in 2024!

What is Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $50 million, with significant earnings from The Voice and the Kelly Clarkson Show. Reportedly, her monthly income, considering all the sources, is $1.9 million.

Early Life

Clarkson was born and raised in Burleson, Texas. She was her parents' third and youngest daughter. The host has spoken about her family on several occasions and has mentioned coming from a “conservative family.” She auditioned for the first-ever American Idol and made history by winning it in 2002.

Career

Since 2002, Clarkson’s singing career has kicked off on a high note. Shortly after, her big American Idol win catapulted her into the music industry, and she signed a $1 million deal with RCA Records for her debut album, Thankful. Despite being a newbie in the industry, her debut album sold more than 2 million copies sold

During her association with RCA Records, she sold a whopping 13 million copies of her albums and became a three-time Grammy winner.

In 2016, she split from RCA due to an internal dispute. She later signed with Atlantic Records for an undisclosed amount. So far, Clarkson has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles. Her record-breaking album Breakaway sold 6.5 million units.

The mother of two has created hit singles such as Stronger, Breakaway, Catch My Breath, Piece by Piece, Since You Been Gone, and many more. Besides song releases, the singer generated astonishing revenue through her tours. Her Meaning of Life tour earned her $60 million, while her Breakaway tour garnered a total of $9.7 million. She became the second-highest American Idol alum to earn revenue through tours after Carrie Underwood.

Film Career

Kelly Clarkson's filmography will also surprise you! Becoming the first American Idol winner comes with its own challenges. In 2002, when Clarkson became a household name, she recalled that she was forced to do the 2003 film From Justin to Kelly with Idol runner-up Justin Guarini.

Talking about the movie to the LA Times, she said, "It was a very miserable time of my life I feel like it’s one of those things where, ‘There are plenty of people that would love to do this—why don’t you ask one of them?’" Unfortunately, she had signed a contract that compelled her to do the film, which she would rather not talk about. "I talked to many lawyers and could not get out of the movie," she admitted.

It seems like Clarkson changed her opinion on acting as she made a cameo on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and That '80s Show. She also played Brenda Lee on the music-themed show American Dreams. Later in her career, she also lent her voice to characters on shows like Phineas and Ferb, The Star, UglyDolls, and Trolls World Tour.

Personal Life

As her career escalated in the early 2000s, her love life wasn’t soaring as well. In an interview, she admitted that she had never had any serious relationships until 2005. In 2006, she met her ex-husband, Blackstock, and it was love at first sight for her!

"I've only had three other boyfriends that I dated, and not really seriously. This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, 'I'm gonna end up with him. I know it,” she said. A few years after meeting at the Country Music Awards rehearsals, the couple began their whirlwind romance and eventually tied the knot in 2012. Shortly after, they welcomed their kids into the world-daughter River Rose in 2014 and son Remington Alexander in 2016.

Unfortunately, their fairytale love story tragically ended with a very public and messy divorce battle.

Divorce

After seven years of marriage, the couple officially filed for divorce in June 2020. The singer, 41, is not affected financially by her divorce, but it could be the other way around. Clarkson, who has a monthly revenue of $1.9 million, was ordered to give a one-time payment of over $1.3 million to her ex-husband and a $45,601 monthly payment for childhood, reported by People’s Magazine.

In March 2022, US Weekly reported that Clarkson was ordered to pay $115,000 every month in spousal support until January 2024, plus another $45,600 for child support. However, after the pop star sued Blackstock and his company for unlicensed procurement of deals on her behalf, the latter owes $2.6 million to the former.

Real Estate

The Stronger singer had three properties over the years. She bought a mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for $3 million back in 2012. Followed by another real estate purchase of a Montana cabin-style home for $2 million in 2015. Her last purchase was worth a whopping $8 million Encino house in California.

However, amidst her divorce settlements, she listed two of her estate properties, out of which the Hendersonville mansion was sold for $6.3 million, which earned her a 3 million dollar profit.

