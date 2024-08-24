Are Lady Gaga's Ever-Changing Wedding Plans Suiting Fiancé Dizzy? Here's What's Happening

Lady Gaga, a pop icon, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Michael Polansky soon. The two have been dating for four years down the lane, and plans for the wedding are in full swing. Gaga being a perfectionist is keeping a hawk's eye on everything. She has been carefully managing things and wants the day to be perfect.

The actress and singer is planning the wedding and has become quite indecisive. A source revealed that the singer is going back and forth with the wedding. At one time she wants to have a simple, low-key wedding, and the next minute, she wants a massive wedding with hundreds of people.

Due to her micromanaging every detail for D-day, her fiancé Polansky feels dizzy and emotional. A report stated that Polansky just wants to get married to Gaga and doesn't care if it's a big, fat arrangement or a simple, minimal-people gathering. On one side, Gaga is being a bridezilla, managing every detail of the wedding, and on the other hand, fiancé Polansky is finding it challenging to keep up with Gaga's frequent changes in the plan.

The singer turned 38 on March 30 this year. Her then-boyfriend proposed to her, but both kept a low-key announcement. With their close friends and family, they shared the news while keeping the engagement private and away from the public eye. Both owning their businesses are very supportive of each other's needs.

Initially, both parted ways due to some disagreements over kids and marriage in 2023, but they got back together after a few months. People close to the couple have shared that the two are happy together. Both take care of each other, and Polansky lets her shine and makes sure things go as planned. They even said that the couple is very hard-working.

Even at the Paris Olympics, Gaga introduced the Prime Minister to her boyfriends and publicly called him her first time. The date of the wedding is yet to be announced.

Talking about Lady Gaga's recent venture, she will be featured in Joker: Folie à Deux, playing Harley Quinn. The movie is set to release on October 4, 2024.

