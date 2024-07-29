Who Is Lady Gaga’s Partner, Michael Polansky? All About Tech Entrepreneur Amid Reports Of Potential Engagement

The more we say about Lady Gaga, the less it seems. From an illustrious music career to an acclaimed line of films, her unique charisma, bold and striking costumes, and tabloid-worthy love life make her the most interesting pop star of the century. Moreover, like her music, her love life is also bold and dramatic.

In recent news, the singer has found love again after calling off her engagement to Christian Carino. She is now dating businessman Michael Polansky. Curious to know who this lucky man is? So are we! The duo was seen getting cozy at a 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas, and they went public with their relationship after spending a PDA-packed weekend together in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

Let's find out more about this newfound love of Queen Gaga amidst engagement rumors.

All about Michael Polansky

According to his LinkedIn profile, Polansky attended Harvard University between 2002 and 2006. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science.

He is a tech entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with several roles among nonprofits and organizations. Most notably, he helped create the Parker Foundation in 2015 alongside Sean Parker, co-founder of Facebook and Napster, where he has served as the executive director for over 10 years. The duo has also worked together to benefit and fundraise for various charitable causes, including the One World: Together at Home concert, which Gaga organized.

Advertisement

Before dating Gaga, Polanksy dated Lindsay Crouse, a New York Times senior staff editor. Crouse wrote an op-ed for the publication about how she first discovered that her ex was dating the pop singer. Crouse and Polansky dated for seven years before calling it quits a few years after college.

How did Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky meet?

After Gaga and Polansky's PDA-filled weekend at Super Bowl 2020, the couple made their relationship on Instagram official. They ended up quarantining together at her Malibu home during the COVID-19 pandemic. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE in April 2020 that they had "been hanging out at her house" and "ordering delivery food" while they self-isolated.

The couple seems to be going strong after four years of courtship. In April 2024, Gaga sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. However, a source told PEOPLE that Gaga is in no rush to get engaged. "They almost act like a married couple already," said the insider, who also claimed that she is smitten with him.

Advertisement

Before dating Polansky, as mentioned above, Gaga was engaged to her talent manager, Christian Carino, and also to actor Taylor Kinney, whom she called off in 2016.

ALSO READ: ‘Even My Breathing Was Different’: Lady Gaga Reveals How She Changed Her Singing Voice For Harley Quinn Role In Joker: Folie A Deux