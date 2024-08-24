‘He’s Way Past Me At That Age’: Dennis Quaid Praises Son Jack Quaid's Success

Dennis Quaid is so proud of his son Jack Quaid. He was 32 when he started acting and has made a name for himself just like his famous parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. Dennis Quaid, age 70, expressed his pride in Jack during the premiere of Reagan. In one interview with the press, Dennis stated that “he’s right on track”.

He says, I’m really so proud of him and he’s making great choices. He’s such a great person. Which is the most important thing of all. And that’s number one, and everything comes out of that.”

This made him think back to when Jack needed an agent. But Jack thought it would be best if he found one by himself. “He’s done it his way and his own way,” noted Dennis. “And then he got all these jobs from all these directors and I say, ‘How bout a little help over here?’ I don’t mind the nepo thing myself, okay? Reverse repo, I’ll take it!”

Meg Ryan, too, has spoken about her son’s talent. (Ryan) recalls watching A Midsummer Night’s Dream where her son acted as Puck during an interview. She explained that she had her head in her hands and was like, ‘Oh my god.’

She then said that Ryan worried about her child entering show business due to its hard life being publicized. She agreed that it wouldn't be natural for her anyway. Reagan comes out in theaters on August 30; with Dennis being so proud of him they say his future looks bright in Hollywood.

