Are Pete Davidson And Maria Georgas Dating? The Bachelor Alum Clarifies

Maria Georgas addressed the speculation about her dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The Bachelor alum clarified this rumor by posting it on her social media account.

Georgas took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Never dated Pete. False rumor!” adding that she was friends with the Saturday Night Live alum’s sister, whose name is Casey Davidson. She penned that message over a black background on Tuesday, November 19.

In the next story, she gave an update about the comedian saying that he was sober. The Bachelor alum wrote, “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can’t believe this s**t it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

The reality TV star has previously commented on the comedian's sister's social media posts, indicating a friendship that Georgas seemingly mentioned.

According to The U.S. Sun’s report, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star and Georgas conclude their brief romance after seeing each other for “a couple of months.”

As per Life And Style’s article, Georgas was previously linked to Bachelor Nation Alum Peter Weber as they conversed in New York. A user on TikTok shared a clip of the duo, who were reportedly out with friends but were spotted only talking to one another while sitting in a booth.

Even this time, the reality show star quickly clarified the situation, confirming that she was single. She took a creative approach while addressing the speculation. Georgas reportedly posted a Sex And The City show meme on her Instagram story that mentioned describing her current life or relationship status as the show’s lead character, Carrie Bradshaw, was writing it.

Georgas answered it with, “I couldn’t help but wonder … will I ever be able to be single in peace!?,” per Life And Style’s report.

As far as Pete Davidson’s personal life goes, he was dating Outer Banks star Madeline Cline in 2023, but the pair reportedly parted ways in July of this year.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Ariana Grande Songs To Listen To As Singer Turns 31: From 7 Rings To Thank U, Next