10 Best Ariana Grande Songs To Listen To As Singer Turns 31: From 7 Rings To Thank U, Next

From being a theatre kid to making it big as a Disney actress and then turning her career into one of the most successful pop stars - Ariana Grande has done it all. She debuted in the music industry with her album Yours Truly and immediately caught the attention of the listeners with her powerful voice and groovy pop and R&B blended music.

The American singer and songwriter was born on June 26, 1993. On her birthday, let’s take a look at the best 10 songs that Ariana released in the last few years that broke all records and became grooving hits. The list will include Thank You, Next, 7 Rings, and more. Her latest album Eternal Sunshine has definitely created huge buzz among her fans. Ariana’s single ‘Yes, And?’ also garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Simultaneously, the pop princess has also acquired a space in the acting industry and recently she was seen in Disney’s Wicked.

1. The Boy is Mine

The Boy is Mine is one of the tracks from her latest released album Eternal Sunshine. The music video aired on her YouTube channel 2 weeks ago, and so far it has reached more than 19 million views. The video stars Grande and Penn Badgley. The song has its own charm but the sensuous video adds extra oomph to it. It might have gotten the exposure recently, but the track is so catchy that it might get stuck in your head for a long time.

Advertisement

2. Side to Side

This is one of the most iconic songs of Ariana Grande, which she collaborated with Nicki Minaj. Nicki’s spiciness in her voice created Side to Side as a different kind of track. Released back in 2016 under Grande’s album Dangerous Woman, the song rose to number 4 on the UK and the US list.

3. 7 Rings

7 Rings was the second single released under the album Thank You, Next in 2019. After it was released, the track became a super hit. It even got nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Adapted from the iconic classic ‘My Favorite Things’ and transformed into a trap-pop, 7 Rings has a separate fanbase altogether. It has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

4. Into You

Into You is another track from Ariana Grande’s third album Dangerous Woman. The romantic vibe and the tension that pulls in the lyrics of the song is something else. As she sings, “So baby come light me up, and maybe I’ll let you on it / A little bit dangerous, but baby, that’s how I want it.” It might not have peaked in the pop charts, but it gained over 1 billion views on her YouTube channel.

Advertisement

5. No Tears Left To Cry

The song No Tears Left to Cry was released under the album Sweetener in 2018. The beautiful lyrics and the chorus with the melody made the song peak at number 2 in the UK and 3 in the US. It even crossed the 1.1 billion viewing mark on YouTube.

6. Thank You, Next

Thank You, Next is an iconic song that Ariana Grande released after her breakup with Pete Davidson. The track is all about her past relationships as the songstress sings, “Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm / Cause he was an angel”, referring to all her ex-boyfriends, including Mac Miller, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and Pete Davidson.

7. Dangerous Woman

Dangerous Woman is the first single that the singer released under the album of the same name. The song might not have reached the heights in the pop charts of the UK, it got the 8th position in the US. It gained 719 million views on YouTube. The song Dangerous Woman has a separate fanbase.

Advertisement

8. Positions

For Grande, Positions is one of the catchy numbers that she released in 2020 under the album of the same name. The track broke records and made it to number 1 in the UK and the US. The official video also gained a lot of popularity and on YouTube, it has 575 million views. The song even got a nomination at the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

9. Bloodline

Bloodline caught the attention of the audience through TikToks and Reels and created quite a buzz after its release. The song was from Ariana’s fifth album Thank You, Next. The official video didn’t make it huge in the market but the lyrics, “Even though you're bad for me, I know/ You're the one that I'm thinkin'/ Got me feelin' so incredible/ Would you mind maybe linkin'?” and the tune got her fans hooked onto it.

10. Love Me Harder

Ariana Grande’s collaboration with The Weeknd created Love Me Harder. The song didn’t create a buzz in the UK but it was a super hit in the US. The official music video has over 822 million views on Grande’s YouTube channel.

So, these are the ten songs among the rest that could make it to the list. But, Ariana Grande is a huge pop star and her albums and singles are the proof. Happy Birthday, Dangerous Woman!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Confirms Adaptation Of Emily Henry's Happy Place Into TV Series with Her Company Nuyorican