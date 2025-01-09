Ariana Grande Pens Sweet Note of Gratitude To Ryan Reynolds For Praising Wicked At National Board of Review Gala

Ariana Grande recently thanked Ryan Reynolds for all the wonderful things he said about the movie Wicked at the 2024 National Board of Review gala. Directed by Jon M. Chu, this musical fantasy film stars Grande as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum among others.

On January 7, Reynolds was a presenter at the National Board of Review event when Wicked's producer Marc Platt accepted the prize for best film of 2024. Grande and her co-stars Yeoh, Slater, Erivo, and director Chu had attended the gala.

Reynolds spoke passionately of the film, speaking of strong, complex female characters and the enduring impact it had on audiences. He said, "Wicked is indeed wicked. It dares to center on two powerful women. It examines a nuanced, complex relationship which has resonated with people for over two decades on stage."

Grande took to her Instagram stories to re-share a story posted by Reynolds containing her photo, with the caption, "YOU REALLY MOVED ME @vancityreynolds CLEARLY LOL."

She added, "Thank you for the kindes[t] and most generous words last night am so serious they meant so much and I appreciate you !!!!!!"

Reynolds had shared a photo of Ariana Grande where she could be seen with her hand on her chest while listening to his speech intently.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star also emphasized the issues typically associated with movies that focus on women, and the societal expectations reflected in them. "They're often held to the standards women are held to in life: You must be perfect," he noted.

Ryan Reynolds also commended Universal and its top executives for their faith and confidence in the film, Wicked, which made it into a huge success.

