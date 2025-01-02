Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of Aggressive Confrontation Over Allegedly Fat-Shaming Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is suing The New York Times, alleging the publication ran a grossly misleading article in amplifying harassment allegations brought by his fellow actor Blake Lively. He also drags Ryan Reynolds into the suit.

In the case, Baldoni claims that Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, aggressively confronted him on set while filming It Ends With Us. He claims the argument started when Reynolds felt that his wife, Lively, had been fat-shamed on set.

Baldoni maintains that he was talking only about safety considerations for a stunt involving a lift, specifically after having had recent back surgery.

Baldoni describes the confrontation as being so intense that he repeatedly apologized to Reynolds in a bid to cool down the situation. He further claims that Lively refused to perform the stunt despite having rehearsed it with a stunt double.

The suit reads, "The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies. Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will."

The lawsuit comes after Lively filed her complaint of sexual harassment against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December. She accused Baldoni of retaliation, saying that he ordered his team to leak negative press to hurt her reputation. Such allegations were highlighted by The New York Times in a December article, titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine, a 4000-word article recounting Hollywood smear tactics.

Part of Baldoni’s lawsuit reads, "[Lively’s] public image suffered as a result of a series of high-profile blunders, which she tried to deflect by blaming Plaintiffs for the public’s prying interest into the foibles of an A-list celebrity. This is nothing but an excuse. Fame is a double-edged sword, but Lively’s tactics here are unconscionable."

Justin Baldoni asserts that Blake Lively fabricated the allegations to control the film's proceedings and divert attention from her personal controversies. He further claims that The New York Times published an incomplete narrative that was both misleading and caused considerable harm to his reputation.

