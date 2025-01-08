Ariana Grande Shares Tender Moment with Boyfriend Ethan Slater at National Board of Review Gala

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater shared romantic moments at an awards gala recently. The costars of the hit film Wicked celebrated their film and showed love for each other as they hugged warmly in photographs.

Grande, 31, and her boyfriend, Slater, 32, turning up to the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on January 7 was a joint slay.

The Thank You, Next hitmaker stunned in a custom pastel pink satin fully backless piece with a structurally square silhouette that had a dramatic waist cincher. Slater, dashing, wore a black satin woven suit with a white dress shirt to complement Grande's elegant outfit.

According to People, the couple embraced each other in PDA-filled moments as they celebrated the achievements of their film Wicked which was honored by the National Board of Review Awards.

The Victorious star recently featured Slater in her New Year's Day Instagram post, with a blurry picture of the two smiling together in the background while Jeff Goldblum snapped a selfie.

Slater and Grande confirmed their relationship in July 2023 after both of them had split from their respective spouses Lilly Jay and Dalton Gomez. The couple met when filming Wicked in late 2022.

They celebrated the film's success with their costars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh. Ariana Grande is playing Glinda, the Good Witch, while Ethan Slater is playing Boq in the two-part film adaptation. Fans and colleagues continue to be smitten with the chemistry of this on-screen-off-screen couple.

