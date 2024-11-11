Ariana Grande Shares PDA Moment With Boyfriend Ethan Slater At Wicked Premiere; Details Inside

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater shared a sweet PDA moment at the Wicked movie premiere in Los Angeles on Friday. As the couple walked in to get clicked, the actress-singer ensured that Slater looked well and fixed his crooked bow tie.

While Grande was dressed in an off-shoulder pastel-colored gown, the actor opted for a green velvet suit. The duo was also joined by other movie cast members, including Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum. Additionally, the cast members of the original Wicked musical, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, joined in for the event.

Meanwhile, Grande shared several pictures on her Instagram account, in which she showcased her outfit and jewelry. Some pictures had the cast together as they all smiled at the camera.

In an interview with GQ at the movie premiere, Slater praised Grande’s performance in Wicked. He said, “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it.”

He added, “I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

During his conversation with the media portal, the actor also discussed his relationship with the Swindle actress while going through the separation process with his ex-wife, Lily Jay.

He went on to state, “I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public.” He also revealed that he faces significant changes in his personal and professional lives.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater made headlines over dating in July 2023 after the singer-actress split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. Meanwhile, Slater went on to reveal, “There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love.”

Wicked will hit theaters on November 22.

