'It’s Wild': Armie Hammer Shares He's Grown To 'Like' Cannibalism Accusations Made Against Him In The Past

Armie Hammer is opening up about past allegations of cannibalism against him. In the first episode of his new project, The Armie HammerTime Podcast, the 38-year-old called people’s reactions to the rumors wild.

“It’s wild,” he told podcast guest Tom Arnold. “I’m not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibalism stuff now.”

Hammer explained that the accusations became a fascinating topic of discussion because they generate buzz, in contrast to the narrative of him not being a cannibal. “The cannibal thing makes more noise, and you don’t get an apology tour in this world,” the Social Network star said.

However, he noted that he understands people only engage with the topic on a surface level before returning to their own lives and responsibilities.

In the 2022 documentary House of Hammer, two of his exes, Courtney Vacekovich and Julia Morrison, alleged that he sent them texts detailing his cannibalistic fantasies. In April 2023, after another woman's rape accusation against Hammer, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed that he was being investigated for claims of sexual assault. Hammer pleaded innocent to the allegations, and authorities ultimately concluded there was insufficient evidence for a case.

The controversy, however, has derailed Hammer’s Hollywood career; since starring in Death on the Nile in 2022, he has not appeared in any screen projects.

Arnold, 65, responded to Hammer, noting that a silver lining amid the dark clouds over his head is that it has led Hammer to work on himself. Hammer acknowledged this, stating that when such events occur in a person's life, they often focus on self-improvement—not to regain lost opportunities, but to reach a point where they don’t care if they do. “I think that’s where I am now,” he said.

According to Hammer, The Armie HammerTime Podcast will feature long-form conversations with people who possess tools, skills, or wisdom he hopes to learn from.

In a video posted to Instagram on October 28, the actor expressed that he understands some people will love his content while others will hate it. However, his primary goal with the podcast is to engage with a wide range of individuals, as most people have at least one piece of knowledge he does not, which they could teach him.

