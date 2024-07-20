Armie Hammer Debunks Rumors About Robert Downey Jr. Paying For His Rehab But Says Actor Gave Him Advise

Armie Hammer, the Hollywood actor, was once admitted to rehabilitation for drug, alcohol, and sex-related issues. There were rumors that Robert Downey Jr. had covered the costs of his rehab stay. However, Armie recently clarified that, despite being a good friend, RDJ did not pay for his treatment.

According to reports in Vanity Fair, Hammer was taken to a Florida facility for a six-month stay in 2021 due to his various struggles. Since Robert Downey Jr. has been open about his own battles with addiction, it led to speculation that he might have supported Armie financially, it turns out he did not.

Armie Hammer debunks the rumors

Recently, Armie Hammer appeared on Pierce Morgan Uncensored and discussed the allegations surrounding his addiction, including who supported him and who didn’t. When asked if Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. paid for his rehab, Hammer clarified, “No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab.” He continued, “I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Hammer said how Robert Downey Jr. helped him “in the way that anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues—whether it be alcohol, process addiction, or drugs—decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing.” He might not have paid the fees, but he gave great advice. According to Hammer, Downey Jr. helped him stay calm and assured him that things would be okay during his time of need.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio reach out to Hammer?

In the same interview, Morgan asked Hammer if Leonardo DiCaprio or Julia Roberts (with whom he worked before) tried to reach out to him. Armie responded firmly that he doesn't want to think about those people who never contacted him. He does not want to focus on them, as there have been many other people who showed up and extended their support.

His Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp and director Luca Guadagnino were among a few of them who checked on him. Hammer worked with Luca in Call Me By Your Name. The director was quite vocally supportive of the actor, and Armie shared that he could not appreciate it more. However, he doesn’t have any grudges against those who didn't show up.

He said, “At the same time, I’m also well aware that it is a precarious situation right now, and anyone who vocalizes support comes under fire. I understand that my situation was inflammatory, and anyone who gets too close might also light on fire.”

