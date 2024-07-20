'A Master Of Pace': Bob Newhart Remembered By George & Leo Costar Judd Hirsch After His Demise

Judd Hirsch fondly recalls his time working with the late Bob Newhart on the sitcom George & Leo. Hirsch, 89, shared his reflections in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, highlighting Newhart's acts of kindness and their professional relationship.

Newhart's Kindness and Professionalism

During the early production stages of George & Leo, Hirsch needed to fly back to New York City every Friday to be with his young daughter, Montana Eve Hirsch. He remembers explaining this to Newhart, who reassured him, saying, "You will make that plane every time we shoot." Newhart, known for his masterful pacing, ensured the show ran on schedule so Hirsch could catch his flight. Hirsch expressed his gratitude for Newhart's understanding and support, calling it an "absolute kindness."

Remembering Bob Newhart's Legacy

Bob Newhart passed away on July 18 at his Los Angeles home after a series of short illnesses. His illustrious career spanned over six decades, with iconic roles in The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart. Newhart's debut comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, made history in 1959 by topping Billboard's album chart and earning two Grammy Awards. His contributions to television and film continued with notable appearances in The Big Bang Theory, ER, and films like Legally Blonde 2 and Elf.

Reflecting on his time with Newhart, Hirsch expressed his deep appreciation for the "comic talent" who was both "kind" and "considerate." He acknowledged how fortunate he was to work alongside Newhart, a figure many admired and respected. Newhart's passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy cherished by his family, friends, and countless fans.

