Did Leonardo DiCaprio Help a Drunk Guest at His Friend's Party? Here's What a Source Had to Say

Richie Akiva's weekend party in the Hamptons has been making headlines, drawing attention for its A-list attendees, a reported altercation, and a notable act of assistance from actor Leonardo DiCaprio. According to an exclusive report from Page Six, DiCaprio was seen helping an intoxicated guest and ensuring they received necessary assistance. The actor was accompanied by his friend Tobey Maguire, while DiCaprio's girlfriend, model Vittoria Cerreti, was reportedly in Capri, Italy, at the time.

Leonardo DiCaprio helps inebriated guest at the party

“At one point, Leo picked up a very drunk guy and put him by a pole. The guy was literally falling over,” spilled an insider who was at the party. “Leo put out his hand on [the pole] so he wouldn’t fall and said, ‘Stay there,'” the source added.

The guest list included Spiderman Alum Tobey Maguire and ASAP Ferg, who also performed at the party held at David Rosenberg Hamptons’ residence. NBA player James Harden, Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble, X (formerly Twitter) co-founder Jack Dorsey, and model Brooks Nader were also in attendance.

A look at Hamptons' party

Leo enjoyed his bits of popularity at the bash, as a source informed the outlet. “All the girls were surrounding Leo." This proves that the actor’s stardom is still riding high since his big screen debut in 1991. He was most recently seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the most critically acclaimed films from 2023.

Amongst other things, the actor’s love life also enjoys a bit of discourse online. He is currently linked to 26-year-old model Vittoria Cerretti, and while the pair were last spotted together in May at a show by the rock band Rolling Stones, a source confirms to Page Six that they are still together and going strong.

The bash did end up in a scuffle, as the outlet reported. The crowd was rushing in to enter the party with such a guest list, leading to a violent interaction between the door girl and a partygoer. Cops ultimately arrived at the scene, and an arrest was made.

