Armie Hammer’s Mom Encouraged Him to Get a Vasectomy for His 38th Birthday — Here’s Why

Armie Hammer received a special gift — a vasectomy — from his mother, Dru, on his 38th birthday. On the Monday, November 11, episode of his The Armie HammerTime Podcast, the actor, who was joined by his mom, detailed how the present came about.

“I call Armie and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy,’” Dru recounted.

Hammer then walked his audience through the procedure he underwent.

“I go to a doctor’s office and I go, ‘I’m here to schedule a vasectomy,’” he recalled, noting that he was asked to fill out paperwork and consult with a doctor. The doctor, according to the Nocturnal Animals actor, tried to talk him out of the procedure, but he was sure about his decision, as he was already a father to “two beautiful kids,” he said.

For those unversed, Hammer shares daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

“I don’t want more kids. I’m good to go,” Hammer apparently told the doctor.

Following the consultation, when Hammer was asked to choose his preferred mode of payment — insurance or a credit card — he shocked the receptionist by informing her that his mother was going to take care of the bill.

“She was looking down, and she [looked up] and goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present,’” Hammer continued.

Hammer first announced his return to the spotlight with the podcast in October, after his Hollywood career nearly came to an end amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. In a video message on Instagram at the time, the actor said he was ready to be back after a four-year hiatus, and for his initial comeback project, he was planning on chronicling his journey of trying to put his life back together.

The Social Network star is also set to make a big-screen comeback in Travis Mills' period Western Frontier Crucible, though details of his role remain under wraps.

