Armie Hammer Forced To Sell Truck After Not Being Able To Afford Gas

Armie Hammer, who faced scandals and allegations in the recent years, has returned to Los Angeles to start afresh. The Call Me By Your Name actor took to Instagram to explain why he decided to move back to the city.

Despite being the grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, the actor is surprisingly struggling to afford gas. When discussing his truck, Hammer mentioned, “Since I’ve been back in L.A., I have spent about four to five dollars worth of gas that I can’t afford anymore.”

He also shared that he recently got a new car that will likely cost him just 10 USD in gas monthly. He went on to talk about the sentimental value of his truck, reminiscing how it brought his two kids home from the hospital and served as his companion on cross-country road trips. He had bought it as a gift for himself in 2017.

As per the actor, his last trip with the truck was taking it to a used car company, CarMax, to sell it off. He explained how intensely he loved his truck and hoped things would eventually get easier and cheaper.

This year, Hammer will be turning 39 on August 28, which he mentioned in his Instagram video post: “I will be starting my birthday with a new car, a new apartment, and a new life.”

The actor was last seen in the 2022 Mystery Thriller, Death on the Nile, alongside Gal Gadot. In 2021, he faced rape, abuse and cannibalism accusations. However, he denied them and stated that his relationships were consensual. No charges were pressed against him even after the investigation. He then split from his former wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

In 2022, Discovery+ released a psychological thriller documentary, House of Hammer, revolving around the life of Armie Hammer and his family. Elli Hakani and Julian P. Hobbs directed it. The mini-series left the internet divided as some believed that the actor was falsely accused while others believed them to be true, given the manipulative and corrupted history of the Hammer family.

In June 2024, Hammer opened up about the scandal on Tyler Ramsey’s Painful Lessons podcast. He revealed that he was in a better place than before and how he relied on his job to get validation and love.

