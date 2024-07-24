EXCLUSIVE: Josh Hartnett Talks About Working With M Night Shyamalan On Trap; Calls Him 'One Of The True Original Filmmakers'

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan —

Trap — featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan.

A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, Allison Pill, and more.

Josh Hartnett shares his experience working with M. Night Shyamalan — Applauds his distinctive filmmaking approach

Hartnett reflected on his experience working with M. Night Shyamalan in an exclusive conversation with us, revealing that he had been familiar with the filmmaker's work long before their collaboration on Trap. The actor recounted watching Shyamalan’s films starting his formative years, noting that this was also the time when Shyamalan was releasing some of his best works. He remembered attending the premiere of The Village in New York with friends who were involved in the film and engaging in a conversation with the director for about an hour at a post-event dinner party.

Despite this meeting, it wasn’t until Trap that Hartnett and Shyamalan collaborated professionally.

Hartnett praised Shyamalan as "one of the true original filmmakers of our time," highlighting his ability to craft innovative films that combine excellent concepts with equally excellent performances, that draw audiences to theaters. “There aren't many people that can do that,” Hartnett said, emphasizing Shyamalan’s unique ability to command attention. He acknowledged Shyamalan’s inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock while noting that Shyamalan’s originality is not overshadowed by his influences, a trait that makes him a one-of-a-kind filmmaker.

Hartnett highlights M. Night Shyamalan's kind demeanor and its positive impact on the Trap set

In addition to his professional admiration, Josh Hartnett spoke highly of Shyamalan as a person, describing him as a “really nice guy.” He noted that Shyamalan’s pleasant demeanor made working on an intense film like Trap a much more enjoyable experience.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents Trap, a Blinding Edge Pictures production directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film will be distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures and will hit cinemas in India on August 2, 2024.

