‘Never Experienced Anything Like It’: Josh Hartnett On Taking His Daughters To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In London

Josh Harnett had a “wild” experience on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour!

The Pearl Harbor actor took his daughters to their first-ever concert and had the experience of a lifetime. He recalled that his daughters were” losing their minds” along with 90,000 attendees. Harnett is a father of four, all of whom he shares with his wife, Tamsin Egerton.

On Tuesday, July 2, the actor, 45, told Hollywood Reporter that he had travelled to London specifically to attend the Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. "It was wild," he said. "I've never experienced anything like it. 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters.”

He added that the crowd was very respectful of him, exchanged bracelets with his daughters, and called the whole experience really sweet. "It was a good event for my daughters’ first concert," he added.

When Hartnett secretly welcomed baby number 4

The Oppenheimer actor and wife Egerton met on the sets of their film The Lovers in 2011 and sparked romance rumors. The pair later confirmed their relationship in 2013 and tied the knot in 2021.

“My partner is English,” he told Variety in 2020. He mentioned that they go back and forth from the US to the UK. “When we started having children, she wanted to be near her family, so we’re here a lot of the time to make that happen,” Harnett added.

In a video uploaded by Golden Derby, the actor revealed having welcomed their fourth child while addressing the internet trend Josh Hartnett Renaissance. "I have four kids. I live in the countryside," he said in the video.

He added that he’s either busy taking care of them or working and was unaware of the social media trend. “But thank you.That's really kind," he continued.

