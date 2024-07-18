Avengers 5 and Secret Wars May See Russo Brothers' Return to Marvel; REPORT

The swirling news on the Avengers 5 and Secret Wars has been quite uncertain for long but Marvel Boss Kevin Feige may have pulled the strings again to retain the glory of the huge MCU franchise. Several directors have reportedly been attached to the fifth installment of the MCU’s Avengers movie series including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton but exited the project potentially to direct the sequel of his first Marvel movie.

Now, a recent report states that Marvel Studios may have just found the jackpot again as they are set to lock the deal with The Russo Brothers for the upcoming Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

Russo Brothers are reportedly returning to the MCU to direct two Avengers movies

Marvel’s Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty before the studio cut ties with Kang actor Jonathan Majors, has been looking for a director who could make the upcoming MCU movie a blockbuster equivalent to the Avengers: Endgame. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was reportedly in the mix for a while. However, the Canadian director is committed to another Disney project, his untitled Star Wars movie that he has been attached to since 2022.

As Levy is out of the equation, as per The Hollywood Reporter Marvel Boss Kevin Feige is close to securing his jackpot, locking two Avengers movie deals with The Russo Brothers. The return of the directors' duo would be crucial to the Avengers 5 and Secret Wars as Joe and Anthony Russo’s MCU tenure speaks volumes with their four movies for the studio.

While Secret Wars is still far away, the development of Avengers 5 should be underway anytime soon. Of course, Majors’ dismissal from the studio was also a huge blow for the studio as his character was well established as the big bad of the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga who was set to have the spotlight in the fifth Avengers movie. Now, the studio has to recast or shift its focus from Kang but again, it would be interesting to see how the Russo Brothers create a new storyline out of what Marvel has established so far.

Why Russo Brothers’ MCU return is so important?

Russo Brothers’s MCU tenure has been marvelous on both critical and commercial grounds. The duo who has been box office magnets for the studio has the perfect recipe for success which was reflected in his four Marvel movies— Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Their four movies climbed up to a promising $6.681 billion out of which Avengers: Endgame alone earned $2.79 billion claiming the second spot in the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Also, on the critical front, all four of the Russo Brothers’ MCU movies were certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes while Endgame stood at a stunning 94% score, just behind Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (2018).

Beyond the umbrella of MCU, the duo has been producing several acclaimed titles including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Netflix’s Extraction franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, and Prime Video’s expensive show Citadel. Of course, their directorial venture since Endgame has not been promising being stuck exclusively to streaming releases including Tom Holland's crime drama Cherry for Apple, and Netflix’s big-budget action thriller, The Gray Man. The Russo Brothers also directed the ambitious upcoming Netflix sci-fi adventure The Electric State which was made with a whopping $300 million production budget.

Still, the Russo Brothers have left no stone unturned in directing their superhero slates from the MCU. As Marvel Studios returns to Hall H on July 27 at San Diego Comic-Con for two big panels, we may have more insight into the upcoming Avengers projects.

